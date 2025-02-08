A winter storm carrying wind and rain from the Sierra Mountains fell on Minnesota Saturday, bringing blankets of snow that could trouble road conditions.
Winter storm blankets Minnesota, Great Lakes with snow and wind
Forecasters predict snow will pepper Minnesota and Wisconsin through Saturday evening before wind brings temperatures below zero next week.
The National Weather Service expects at least 4-8 inches of snow will fall, starting in western Minnesota before stretching east Saturday evening. At least 6.6 inches were reported in Ashby, MN Saturday morning.
Forecasters also issued a winter storm warning for counties in Otter Tail, Wilkin, Wadena, Grant, and Richland, advising that snow buildup along interstate 94 will cause slippery road conditions. Any who must travel are advised to pack an extra flashlight, food, and water in case of an emergency.
The snow is expected to cease by Saturday evening before cold air blow through the region between Sunday and Friday, bringing wind chills down to 35 degrees below zero by next Friday. The NWS first predicted Saturday’s storm would bring 5-8 inches earlier this week, but lowered that forecast by an inch Thursday.
Less snow has fallen on the Twin Cities far this year compared to previous years, with at least 10.9 inches falling between 2024 and now according to a Star Tribune analysis. From 1983 to 1984, a year marking record snowfall across Minnesota, 65 inches had fallen by this time of year.
The metro’s largest storm of the season was on Dec. 19 when around five inches of snow fell on the Twin Cities.
Staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this report.
