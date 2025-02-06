Eastbound I-94 back open in Maple Grove as overnight snow turns roads slick, with heavy snow coming

A light burst of overnight snow turned roads slick and likely was a factor in a crash involving a semitrailer truck that has the eastbound lanes of I-94 partially blocked in Maple Grove.
A weekend snowstorm could bring 5 to 8 inches of snow to the metro and central Minnesota.
Traffic on Thursday morning was stacked up for miles behind the incident near Brockton Lane. Motorists were being allowed to use one shoulder to pass by or get off the freeway at Dayton Parkway, Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed.
“Slow down and use extra caution on your morning commute,” MnDOT said.
The dusting of about an inch of snow was just a preview of a weekend snowstorm that is taking aim at the state and could deliver the biggest dumping of the season.
A winter storm watch is in effect from late Friday through Saturday afternoon for central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, where 5 to 8 inches of snow is expected, the National Weather Service said.
“Expect disruptions to daily life,” the Weather Service said. “Closures and disruptions to infrastructure may occur.”
The metro’s largest storm of the season so far was just over 5 inches on Dec. 19, but the Weather Service has “medium to high confidence” that 6 inches or more of snow will fall on a line from Granite Falls through the Twin Cities.
Models give a 70% to 90% chance of 4 inches or more falling along the same corridor.
“This is one of the best signals we’ve had all winter for a wide swath of accumulating snow,” the Weather Service said.
Snow will begin in western Minnesota Friday evening and reach the eastern part of the state by Saturday morning. Precipitation is expected to taper off by Saturday evening, the Weather Service said.
Ahead of the storm, a wind advisory is in place Thursday until 6 p.m. as wind gusts could reach as high as 45 to 50 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
A fresh snowpack and arctic air moving in behind the storm will send wind chill readings into the teens below zero Saturday night and set the stage for a frigid start to next week.
As temperatures sink into the low teens for highs Sunday and Monday with lows at or below zero, there are signs that spring is really on the way. The darkest 3-month period of the year is behind us as February marks the beginning of Solar Spring, the part of the year with the most rapid light gain, the Weather Service said.
