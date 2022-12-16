As expected, Winnebago Industries' latest earnings were down as recreational vehicle sales slow after a big pandemic bump last year.

Winnebago said sales during its first quarter ended Nov. 26 were $952.2 million, down 17.6% from the same period a year ago. Earnings fell 40% to $60.2 million, or $1.73 a share.

The Eden Prairie-based company had warned of the drop, so the sales and adjusted earnings per share of $2.07 beat analysts' expectations.

"Navigating the near term during the rest of fiscal 2023 is critically important in maintaining momentum and financial health," said Mike Happe, president and CEO of Winnebago, in a news release. "We expect some supply chain issues and the normalization of outdoor retail demand to continue through the rest of this period."

Winnebago competitor Thor Industries announced a 21.5% drop in sales in its most recent quarter last week.

Towable RVs is the biggest category in recreational vehicles and has seen the biggest declines from a year ago. The RV Industry Association's October survey of RV makers showed shipments of all RVs declined 43% in October and towable RVs off 48.3%.

"Shipments of RVs continue to normalize from last year's record production," said Craig Kirby, president and CEO of the RV Industry Association in the October report . "The RV industry is still on track to deliver a top five year."

Sales of Winnebago towables were down 46.7% over the same period last year.

Happe said growth in Winnebago's motorhome and boat businesses helped mitigate the drop in the towables results. He said the results demonstrate the "ongoing benefits of a more balanced array of outdoor recreation businesses."

The number of motorhomes that Winnebago sold declined but pricing drove the segments revenue increase to $464.2 million, a 10.1% increase.

Shares of Winnebago were trading at $55.66, down 9 cents a share in early Friday. Shares over the last 52 weeks traded between $43.05 and $78.88 a share.