The NHL will have one less winless team by this evening.

That's because the Wild (0-3) and Canucks (0-3-1) are facing off on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, a matchup that guarantees one slump is going to come to an end.

"We expect our guys to be desperate, really desperate," coach Dean Evason said. "We've lost three games in a row. We have to have our best game obviously here tonight."

Jordan Greenway will return to action, his first game of the season after recovering from offseason surgery.

Greenway will reunite with longtime linemates Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno.

"Emotionally he'll be a spark," Evason said. "He was yesterday when he knew he was playing and he's taking normal reps and line rushes and what have you. There was an energy level."

After being a healthy scratch last game, Marco Rossi is not only back in the lineup but suiting up in an elevated role: He's centering Frederick Gaudreau and Matt Boldy after starting the season on the fourth line.

"We spoke to him that this isn't a trial situation," Evason said. "He's earned the right through preseason to have got that shot. He didn't obviously the first three hockey games, but we're 0-3 so he gets an opportunity.

"The message is take that job and be aggressive and have the confidence that he's played with and he can play with and will play with."

Marc-Andre Fleury will be back in net for the Wild.

This will be Fleury's first appearance since he gave up four goals on 14 shots and was pulled after the first period on Saturday in the 7-6 loss to the Kings.

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Frederick Gaudreau-Marco Rossi-Matt Boldy

Tyson Jost-Sam Steel-Brandon Duhaime

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Alex Goligoski-Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers:

3: Wins for the Wild in three games vs. Vancouver last season.

5: Points apiece for Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello against the Canucks in 2021-22.

6: Goals on the power play for the Wild in 14 chances.

9: Goals against the Wild in the first period, which is the most in the NHL.

999: Career games for Alex Goligoski.

About the Canucks:

This is the final stop on a five-game road trip for the Canucks. On Tuesday, they picked up their first point of the season in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Center Elias Pettersson has a team-high six points. He's tied with Bo Horvat for the most goals on the Canucks at three. Coach Bruce Boudreau's next win will be the 600th of his career.