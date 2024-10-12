Outdoors

Firefighters contain blaze near Grand Marais, but worry more fires coming

Wildfire near Grand Marais is contained as burning restrictions widen; Forest Service worries about ‘abandoned campfires’ and lack of moisture.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 12, 2024 at 1:23AM
A third wildfire burning within the Superior National Forest was discovered near Bogus Lake in Cook County on Tuesday.

Crews have contained a 53-acre wildlfire near Grand Marais in the Superior National Forest, the Forest Service reported Friday, while they continue to fight two others.

Forest Service and Department of Natural Resources crews in the air and on the ground have fought the fire in a remote and densely wooded area about 20 miles northeast of Grand Marais. The fire was discovered Tuesday. Its cause is unknown.

The wildfire prompted the agency earlier this week to extend its campfire ban to the entire national forest. A fire ban in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness took effect Oct. 1. The DNR reports the current fire danger is “very high” in northern St. Louis and Lake counties. Burning restrictions have expanded, too, covering Cook, Koochiching, Lake, and the northern half of St. Louis County.

A wildfire was detected Monday on the eastern side of Shell Lake, about 4 miles north of Road 116 within the BWCAW, in St. Louis County. Covering three-quarters of an acre, the fire has some potential to spread to the east near Agawato Lake and a portion of the Sioux-Hustler Hiking Trail, the Forest Service reported. The fire’s cause is unknown.

Elsewhere in the Boundary Waters, crews continue to fight a fire at Wood Lake. The fire, discovered Sept. 10, has grown to 45 acres and is 50% contained. Its cause is under investigation.

Forest Service spokesperson Joy Liptak VanDrie said moisture is needed to lessen the harsh drought conditions and to keep fires from sparking, rekindling or spreading. The National Weather Service forecasts a mixed chance of showers across the Arrowhead region Saturday night and into Sunday.

“If weather doesn’t bring moisture, we will have more fires next week,” she said.

Liptak VanDrie said Forest Service staff have found “too many abandoned campfires with warm coals ... these will ignite in current conditions.”

about the writer

Bob Timmons

Outdoors reporter

Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

See More

More from Outdoors

See More
Outdoor Activities

Boundary Waters campers faced tougher food storage rules this year to keep bears away. Here's how it worked.

Tony Jones portaged a canoe into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area on the famed "Height of Land Portage" from North Lake into South Lake Tuesday. ] Aaron Lavinsky &#xa5; aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com DAY 1 - Tony Jones, his 14-year old son Aidan , their friend Brad Shannon and Outdoors editor Bob Timmons embarked onto the Voyageurs Highway on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Their path Tuesday took them from Gunflint Lake, to North Lake, through the Height of Land Portage eventually ending at a camp site o

The U.S. Forest Service put in tougher standards for hanging and storing food in the BWCAW

Sports

Anderson: On Minnesota pheasant opener, dogs and their human partners put roosters to wing

Staff headshot
Dennis Anderson
card image
News & Politics

Walz takes a break from the campaign trail to hunt in Minnesota’s pheasant opener

card image