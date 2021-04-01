SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Wild hurled more pucks at the net than it had recently despite getting outshot for the eighth straight game.

But the uptick still didn't yield enough offense to get by the Sharks, who upended the Wild 4-2 on Wednesday at SAP Center on a still winless road trip that continues Thursday at Vegas.

Goalie Martin Jones made 26 saves, backstopping San Jose to a sweep over the Wild after he was between the pipes for the eight-round shootout win on Monday.

After that game, which was the seventh in a row that the Wild was outshot and sixth time in that span the team has surrendered at least 30 shots, the coaching staff's message to the players was to wind up on more pucks. The group even watched a pregame presentation that highlighted opportunities where the team was passing up shots.

"Our identity is getting pucks in and working our buts off and simplifying and getting pucks to the net," coach Dean Evason said before Wednesday's puck drop. "When we do that, the other stuff will open up. Hopefully, they've grasped the video that we showed them."

The talking-to seemed to sink in somewhat, with the Wild not getting overwhelmed on the shot clock in the early stages as had been the trend lately. But the team still wasn't as aggressive as it could be, and that proved costly against the Sharks.

Rookie Kaapo Kahkonen, in his first start since his nine-game win streak ended March 20 in a blowout loss at Colorado, kept the game scoreless through the first period. He was especially clutch on the penalty kill, making three stops in a row against Timo Meier, Ryan Donato and Patrick Marleau. Overall, he had 29.

But San Jose pulled away in the second.

Rudolfs Balcers roofed a headman pass from Tomas Hertl over Kahkonen 4 minutes, 41 seconds into the period after getting a step on Ryan Suter.

And on their second power play, the Sharks capitalized when Donato backhanded in a rebound at 9:22. They finished 1-for-3 with the power play, while the Wild went 0-for-2 after not getting a single opportunity on Monday for just the second time this season.

Evason scrambled a few of the lines that period, separating Kirill Kaprizov, Victor Rask and Mats Zuccarello by subbing Marcus Johansson in for Zuccarello; he joined Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman.

Eventually, Kaprizov started playing with Hartman and Fiala and that led to the Wild spoiling Jones' shutout bid.

At 8:23 of the third, Kaprizov scored on a seeing-eye shot through a Hartman screen for his team-leading 12th goal.

But the Sharks quickly reinstated a two-goal cushion at 10:58 on Nikolai Knyzhov's first career NHL goal, and that ended up the game-winner after Zuccarello scored with 13 seconds to go. The Sharks added an empty-net goal from Evander Kane with 1 second remaining.

Not only is the Wild still seeking for its first win since a three-day break last week that was hyped as a launching pad for the rest of the season, but the group also appears to be searching for the game that was the catalyst for its previous success.

The offense hasn't been as dynamic, with this the third time the Wild has been limited to one goal or less over the past seven games. The team is still playing without Marcus Foligno (injured) and Zach Parise (COVID list).

But the vibe is off, too; the attentiveness and relentless that headlined the surge after the Wild's season was suspended by a COVID-19 haven't been as visible.

And there isn't much time to figure out solutions.

After taking on the Golden Knights on Thursday, the Wild will close out this road trip Saturday before kicking off a brief homestand against the Avalanche on Monday.