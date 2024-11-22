It’s a Wild ride for veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in victory over Oilers

“Playing is what’s fun,” he said. “It’s what you battle in practice for, playing in games, and that’s why you can compete with the best players and try to win. The feeling of winning games and battling with your teammates is awesome, and I always want more. But at the same time, the team has been playing good and we’ve been winning. Gus’s been awesome. He has the best stats in the league, so I cheer him on and try to go hard in practice and when I get called upon, I try to help the team.