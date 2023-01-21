5 p.m. Saturday at Florida • PNC BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild are 1-1 halfway through their four-game road trip. G Filip Gustavsson is scheduled to start on Saturday. That's the only lineup change the Wild are expected to make, meaning D Matt Dumba is set to be a healthy scratch for a second straight game. Alex Goligoski took Dumba's spot on the blue line alongside Jonas Brodin in the Wild's 5-2 loss at Carolina on Thursday. "We go game by game," coach Dean Evason said. "We see what happens [Thursday] night, and then we make a decision from there and we've made a decision."

Panthers update: The Panthers have won three of their last four games, including their road trip finale on Thursday at Montreal. G Sergei Bobrovsky and former Wild F Eric Staal left that 6-2 victory injured. On Friday, the Panthers recalled G Mack Guzda from the minors. RW Matthew Tkachuk leads the team in goals (24), assists (34) and points during his first season with Florida after an offseason trade from Calgary. Center Aleksander Barkov has 16 points in 15 career games vs. the Wild.