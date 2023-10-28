WILD GAMEDAY

at New Jersey Devils, 4 p.m. Sunday, Prudential Center

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Pregame reading: Joel Eriksson Ek has become a net front presence for the Wild on power plays. Marc-Andre Fleury and Tomas Holmstrom know why.

Opening bell: The last test on this road trip is the toughest facing the Wild (3-3-2). After finishing third in the Eastern Conference last season, New Jersey (4-2-1) is expected to pick up where it left off. Results so far have been a mixed bag, but this much is clear: The Devils are resilient. Their latest win, a 5-4 rally past the Sabres on Friday, was the Devils' fourth comeback victory, which is tied for the most in the NHL.

Watch him: Devils C Jack Hughes is off to a torrid start. Not only is he on a season-opening, seven-game point streak, but Hughes is also atop the NHL in points with an impressive 18. The Wild are one of only three teams he hasn't scored against; Los Angeles and Seattle are the others.

Injuries: Wild RW Matt Boldy (upper body), RW Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), D Alex Goligoski (lower body) and D Jared Spurgeon (upper body); Devils D Colin Miller (lower body) and LW Tomas Nosek (lower body).

Forecast: If the Wild can build off their effort in a 3-2 shootout loss on Friday at Washington, they'll help their chances against the Devils. But if they revert back to the messy defending that plagued them at the start of the trip, New Jersey's talented scorers could have a field day. Also watch the special-teams battle; the Wild went 0-for-5 on the power play vs. the Capitals and also gave up a shorthanded goal. Better execution is necessary vs. the Devils, who have the top power play in the NHL.

