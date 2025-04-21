‘Wicked’ star nails ‘Purple Rain’ at Coachella before Monday’s anniversary of Prince’s death

This wasn’t the first time Erivo has gone viral covering Prince. Her soaring rendition of “Nothing Compares 2 U” at the Kennedy Center’s New Year’s Eve concert in December was a big hit for PBS, with almost 5 million views of it online. Erivo has a new solo album coming out June 6 — the day before Prince’s birthday — so maybe she’ll pull more from the Purple Playlist in her promotion of the record.