Music

Paisley Park will be open for free on Monday to mark the anniversary of Prince’s death

There will be a livestreamed candle lighting at 4:21 p.m. and a ticketed concert movie at night.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 20, 2025 at 11:09PM
It's been 5 days since the death of Prince rocked Minneapolis and the world. The crowds have dwindled, the rain keeps coming and outpouring of grief has left it's mark on Minneapolis. Here, fans continue to gather at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, leaving flowers and moments along the fence line.
Fans gather at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, following Prince's death on April 21, 2016. (Tom Wallace — Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Monday marks the ninth anniversary of Prince’s passing. As Paisley Park has done previously on April 21, it will be open for free for people to pay their respects.

Prince’s complex-turned-museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as “A Time to Reflect.”

At 4:21 p.m. there will be a special candle lighting in the NPG Music Club that’s open to the public. It will also be livestreamed.

On Monday evening, Paisley Park will screen a Prince concert film “Welcome 2 America 2011: Live from Greensboro, N.C.”

The movie begins at 7 p.m. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Admission is $40. For details, go to paisleypark.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Paisley Park will be open for free on Monday to mark the anniversary of Prince’s death

It's been 5 days since the death of Prince rocked Minneapolis and the world. The crowds have dwindled, the rain keeps coming and outpouring of grief has left it's mark on Minneapolis. Here, fans continue to gather at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, leaving flowers and moments along the fence line.

There will be a livestreamed candle lighting at 4:21 p.m. and a ticketed concert movie at night.

Music

Review: Kendrick Lamar reigns supreme in Minneapolis tour kickoff with SZA

Staff headshot
Chris Riemenschneider
card image

Music

Still going, still free: St. Paul’s Lowertown Sounds concert series announces 2025 lineup

card image