Paisley Park will be open for free on Monday to mark the anniversary of Prince’s death

Monday marks the ninth anniversary of Prince’s passing. As Paisley Park has done previously on April 21, it will be open for free for people to pay their respects.
Prince’s complex-turned-museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as “A Time to Reflect.”
At 4:21 p.m. there will be a special candle lighting in the NPG Music Club that’s open to the public. It will also be livestreamed.
On Monday evening, Paisley Park will screen a Prince concert film “Welcome 2 America 2011: Live from Greensboro, N.C.”
The movie begins at 7 p.m. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Admission is $40. For details, go to paisleypark.com.