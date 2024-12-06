Hoping to sing along to the music of “Wicked” at the movie theater? The Main Cinema in Minneapolis is reserving Monday showtimes of the blockbuster movie for fans who want to break out in song.
‘Wicked’ singalong? This Minneapolis cinema says save the vocals for Mondays
The Main Cinema announced the singalong screenings shortly after a “Wicked” star encouraged fans to sing while watching.
Some theaters have cracked down on audiences singing since the musical movie was released in late November. When asked for her take on fans belting out the songs in cinemas, Cynthia Erivo who stars in the movie as the misunderstood protagonist Elphaba, gave it a green light.
“I’m OK with it. We spent this long singing it ourselves, it’s time for everyone to sing,” Erivo said during an appearance on “Good Morning America” last week.
Shortly after the star’s comments, the riverfront Main Cinema announced its Monday “Sing Your Heart Out” screenings in an Instagram post.
“Go ahead and let your lungs defy gravity (on Mondays only, please),” the theater wrote.
Anjali Moore, a box office supervisor at the Main Cinema, said it’s a way for the community to have fun while being respectful to those who would find the singing distracting.
“We didn’t get any complaints,” Moore said Friday. “I haven’t heard anyone come up before they did that promotion and say that they’re annoyed that people are singing,”
It’s also a way to potentially boost sales on Monday nights, typically the quietest day for the theater, she said.
Wicked has earned more than $275 million at the domestic box office.
The 2 people killed in collision with truck in central Minnesota were Twin Cities mom and daughter
The State Patrol is asking to hear from any possible witness to the crash.