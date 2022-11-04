In the ongoing tug-of-war between companies and workers about returning to the office, U.S. Bancorp CEO Andy Cecere recently made a plea to employees to start coming in more regularly.

In a memo sent to the Minneapolis-based bank's workforce, he noted that most of the company's corporate employees are still predominantly working remotely.

"Although performance is still strong, we're seeing other things erode — like collaboration, engagement, and how we demonstrate our culture as One U.S. Bank," he wrote. "Being in the office won't solve this at once, but it can and will help."

Toward that end, he asked all hybrid workers to start working in the office more often, saying that the leadership team felt the "best balance" was three days a week.

"We also know that may seem far from reality for you right now; the transition doesn't have to happen overnight, but it should be something you commit to like any new habit," he wrote.

He added that the company will re-evaluate how it's going by early next year and decide next steps from there.

Jeff Shelman, a U.S. Bank spokesman, said that about half of the company's employees are coming into the office at least once a week and noted that its corporate offices have been fully open since early this year.

Of its 70,000 employees nationwide, about half are in hybrid roles.

With nearly 5,000 workers who worked downtown before the pandemic, U.S. Bank is Minneapolis' fifth-largest downtown employer.

U.S. Bank is not alone in urging employees to come back to the office. Other downtown employers, such as the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Graco, Deluxe Corp. and Ameriprise, have also been asking employees to show up more often.

Wells Fargo employees are among those are are expected to be in the office three days a week.

The overall return to downtown offices has been slow but steady. The use of city-owned parking ramps has ticked up to the highest levels in more than two years, but it is still less than half of pre-pandemic levels.

According to Colliers Research, about 60% of the downtown Minneapolis workforce comes into the office at least once a week, compared to 30% to 35% for downtown St. Paul.

As companies have been encouraging workers to return, many have been promoting the benefits of office culture, collaboration and productivity.

In his memo, Cecere pointed to those same attributes while also acknowledged the delicate balance between what companies and employees want. He recognized that employees want to keep the flexibility to work from anywhere. That has helped them balance work and family time and, more recently, been a way to cushion the blow of higher of higher gas prices and other inflationary costs.

He added that the company is proud to provide employees with flexibility "assuming business results remain strong."

At the same time, he said the leadership team at U.S. Bank sees a lot of value in an in-office culture.

"Collaboration happens faster," he said. "We can see engagement up close, and decision-making happens in real-time. It's easier to keep a pulse on how effective we are as an organization when we can see people face-to-face more regularly, and this helps us sustain our culture."

He added that company leaders want the office to be center of work again.

"We don't want that to be a mandate; we want it to be a choice," he wrote. "But to get to that point, we need people to give it real effort to succeed."