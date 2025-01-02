Why Mike Johnson's bid to remain House speaker could be a struggle despite Trump's support

The House cannot organize until it has a speaker because that person effectively serves as the House's presiding officer and the institution's administrative head. The House can elect a new speaker at any time if the person occupying that role dies, resigns or is removed from office. The speakership has been vacant only 13 times in U.S. history, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service. No speaker had ever been removed until eight Republicans joined with Democrats to oust McCarthy.