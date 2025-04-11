Opinion: Why hair restoration isn’t just vanity — it’s self-care

When I meet with Minnesotans who have hair loss, some are hesitant to do anything they see as purely for the sake of “vanity.” But vanity never comes up in our consultations. Instead, when men talk to me about hair loss, they actually talk about how it affects their confidence at work or on a first date. Women don’t talk about beauty, they talk about feminine identity and the ways they see themselves subconsciously withdraw from social activities they used to love. For trans individuals, we’re not discussing shafts of hair, we’re discussing gender affirmation. In short, a hair on the beard, eyebrow or scalp is more than just a strand. It is an element of masculinity, femininity and identity.