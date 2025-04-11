Opinion: Why hair restoration isn’t just vanity — it’s self-care

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Last year, a 32-year-old management consultant walked into our Bloomington clinic, a baseball cap pulled low over his forehead, his posture hunched and small. On paper, he was thriving — a great job at a top firm — but in the consultation, he said he was anxious and depressed.
His father was bald by 40. After lifting up his baseball cap, I could see he wasn’t far behind. He confided all the ways his balding hurt his confidence, dating life and even career advancement.
This year, when he came back for a check up after his hair transplant, he was standing taller, newly promoted and freshly engaged to be married. The baseball cap was also gone.
Hair loss isn’t about vanity; it’s about confidence, identity and mental well-being. A 2022 meta study found that 75% of women participants experiencing hair loss reported diminished self-confidence and 50% reported experiencing social problems, and men had significantly higher levels of anxiety and depression. Yet despite these real impacts and the many effective treatments available, one stubborn obstacle stands in the way of many people who want to improve their quality of life: social stigma.
This may sound like a pitch for my business, but I would give the same advice to friends who might choose a competitor clinic or fly to Turkey for hair treatments. If I have learned one thing after working with thousands of clients it is this: It’s time to retire the stigma around hair restoration just as we have with orthodontics, teeth whitening, hair coloring and skin care.
Because pattern balding is genetic, hair loss has been part of the human experience for millennia. In ancient Egypt, a full head of hair symbolized nobility and beards projected divine authority. That’s why archaeologists have unearthed wigs dating back more than 5,000 years and why pharaohs of both genders were depicted with false beards to signify their status as living gods.