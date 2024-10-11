Similar to last fall, a foul smell has blown into the Twin Cities this week, prompting some to ask on social media where the smell came from and wondering how long it will last.
Why does it stink outside? Manure smell sweeps across Twin Cities, and it could linger
The fertilizer smell typically lasts until below-freezing weather arrives, an air quality meteorologist for the state said.
The unpleasant odor is caused by fertilizer and manure that is placed on farms surrounding the metro area, and it is a common occurrence in the fall. According to David Brown, an air quality meteorologist for the state, the manure smell has arrived early this year, potentially stretching out the amount of time it will be here to stay.
Typically, the smell becomes noticeable in November when new fertilizer is put down. But Brown said that the historically dry weather in recent weeks could be causing the smell to arrive earlier.
“It does seem a little bit early this fall, and that may be because of the drought conditions, the drier soils, dust and those soils are more easily lifted into the atmosphere by gusty wind,” Brown said.
He noted that the fertilizer smell does not decrease air quality or make it harmful to participate in outdoor activities.
“It’s more of just a nuisance,” Brown said, adding that the smell is likely to linger until below-freezing temperatures set in.
The air quality has been listed as “moderate” in recent days in the southern half of Minnesota, Brown said, slightly worsened by wildfire smoke coming from Wyoming and Idaho.
Mike Griesinger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, said manure smell in the Twin Cities is “very common” because of how many farms surround the region.
