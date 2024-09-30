Warmest on record September ends with more heat and red flag warnings

The lack of rain has left much of Minnesota in the abnormally dry category, according to the latest edition of the U.S. Drought Monitor. And that comes on the heels of one of the soggiest springs on record. The 7.27 inches of rain recorded in the Twin Cities made it the 14th wettest June on record. Places such as Windom, Wells, Owatonna and Faribault did set records and experienced flooding.