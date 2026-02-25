Advertisement
Why do shows like ‘Les Miz,’ ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ return often?

Being responsive to audience interest is only part of the answer.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 25, 2026 at 7:30PM
Skye Alyssa Friedman, left, Emily Koch, Darron Hayes, Max Santopietro and Gabby Beredo perform in the national tour of "Kimberly Akimbo" at the Ordway. (Provided by Ordway Center)
The quirky Broadway musical “Kimberly Akimbo” played Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre in July 2025. Seven months later, the Tony-winning show has landed 10 miles east at St. Paul’s Ordway Center, where it opened Tuesday, Feb. 24.

“Akimbo” follows the same trajectory as “Come From Away,” which had a sold-out run at the Orpheum in January 2022 then played the Ordway twice in quick succession (June 2024 and March 2025).

Why do certain big shows keep coming back? “Les Misérables,” which recently closed a weeklong run at the Orpheum, has played the Twin Cities a record 17 times, including 11 outings at the Ordway that were seen by 325,000 people. What do the repeat offerings say about Minnesota audiences and the state’s arts ecology?

“People just love, love, love them, and we’re giving them what they want,” said industry veteran Jim Sheeley, senior vice president at Broadway Across America, which helps book Minneapolis’ touring Broadway season. “We can never have enough of shows like ‘Les Miz,’ ‘Wicked,’ ‘Mamma Mia!’”

With its February 2026 outing at the Orpheum, "Les Misérables" has played the Twin Cities a record 17 times, the most engagements it or any other Broadway show has had in any metropolis in North America. (Matthew Murphy)

The answer is more layered and nuanced than pleasing people. It involves economics, the quality of shows and the state of our world.

Escapist delights

Minnesota, after all, is still emerging from what feels like a fog of trauma that began with COVID-19, accelerated with the killing of George Floyd and got acute renewals with the shootings of political leaders, school shootings and the federal immigration crackdown that saw the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, said Ordway president and CEO Chris Harrington.

In such a context, polished, sophisticated shows not only offer escapist entertainment but also reassurance and affirmation of values.

“People find comfort in familiarity,” Harrington said, pointing to “Six,” which will have its fourth engagement at the Ordway in June. “Couple that with the world-class hospitality we provide to make sure people have a great time and the fact that the shows are of such high caliber in the market, then we have something essential to offer to the community.”

Because of advances in technology, the shows are being executed to a high standard that rivals what patrons will see on Broadway, and often in seats that feel like flying in business class as opposed to being strapped in coach in New York theaters.

Double the Broadway offerings

“Touring Broadway is both a cultural and economic engine for communities across the country,” said Jason Laks, president of the Broadway League, the industry trade association. “When audiences connect with a show, they want the opportunity to experience it again and share it with friends and family.”

There are 100 markets in North America for touring Broadway. But Minnesota’s metro is unique in that Minneapolis and St. Paul have robust touring Broadway seasons. In the past, that has meant fierce competition between the cities that national show bookers exploited. But those days are long gone. Twin Cities arts leaders operate with a lot more comity today.

The cast of "Six" at the Ordway Theater.
The cast of "Six" at the Ordway Theater. (Liz Lauren)

And they use different business models and serve clienteles that surprising don’t have a lot of overlap. Hennepin Arts, which owns the Orpheum and State Theatre, relies heavily on a subscription model. The Ordway relies more on single-ticket sales, Harrington said.

Theater patron Michele Grogan sees shows in Minneapolis and St. Paul and has for decades. When she took in “Akimbo” at the Orpheum, she said that the experience was meh. She did not track the story about a 16-year-old with a rare genetic disorder all that clearly the first time. But at the second outing at the Ordway, during which she was accompanied by her grandson, Kyle, she totally enjoyed it.

“Maybe I just wasn’t familiar with it the first time, but I understand it more and it’s just funnier,” said Grogan of St. Paul, adding that she’s glad she gave it a second chance.

That Grogan is a repeat customer is music to the ears of Minnesota theater backers. Popular shows executed well become surefire draws, which means more than putting butts in seats. Restaurants and hotels fill up, parking lots get engaged and other businesses get customers.

“We should all tip our hats to entertainment and sports because that’s what’s been keeping downtowns afloat economically,” Sheeley said.

What about the new?

Theater is built on traditional titles often interpreted through contemporary lenses. But if audiences go mostly with what’s proven, how do new works get added to the list of plays and musicals?

Minnesota is home to the Playwrights’ Center, the theater lab where August Wilson, Paula Vogel, and countless others developed original work.

That process is slow, long and grinding and mostly serves the nonprofit theaters. The trend for commercial producers is to adapt already popular films and books for the stage.

Witness “Purple Rain,” whose stage adaptation of Prince’s 1984 film premiered in Minneapolis in fall 2025.

Built-in branding is a key consideration for bookers, Sheeley said. He noted that “Come From Away” is the most licensed show this season in North America. (The Guthrie Theater is producing it in summer 2026.)

Shows with evergreen appeal become gateway works.

“In a lot of cases, these people-pleasers are their first Broadway shows,” Sheeley said. “And that ultimately benefits everybody and helps to keep Minnesota special.”

about the writer

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

