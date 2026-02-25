Why do shows like ‘Les Miz,’ ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ return often?

The quirky Broadway musical “Kimberly Akimbo” played Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre in July 2025. Seven months later, the Tony-winning show has landed 10 miles east at St. Paul’s Ordway Center, where it opened Tuesday, Feb. 24.
“Akimbo” follows the same trajectory as “Come From Away,” which had a sold-out run at the Orpheum in January 2022 then played the Ordway twice in quick succession (June 2024 and March 2025).
Why do certain big shows keep coming back? “Les Misérables,” which recently closed a weeklong run at the Orpheum, has played the Twin Cities a record 17 times, including 11 outings at the Ordway that were seen by 325,000 people. What do the repeat offerings say about Minnesota audiences and the state’s arts ecology?
“People just love, love, love them, and we’re giving them what they want,” said industry veteran Jim Sheeley, senior vice president at Broadway Across America, which helps book Minneapolis’ touring Broadway season. “We can never have enough of shows like ‘Les Miz,’ ‘Wicked,’ ‘Mamma Mia!’”
The answer is more layered and nuanced than pleasing people. It involves economics, the quality of shows and the state of our world.
Escapist delights
Minnesota, after all, is still emerging from what feels like a fog of trauma that began with COVID-19, accelerated with the killing of George Floyd and got acute renewals with the shootings of political leaders, school shootings and the federal immigration crackdown that saw the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, said Ordway president and CEO Chris Harrington.
In such a context, polished, sophisticated shows not only offer escapist entertainment but also reassurance and affirmation of values.
“People find comfort in familiarity,” Harrington said, pointing to “Six,” which will have its fourth engagement at the Ordway in June. “Couple that with the world-class hospitality we provide to make sure people have a great time and the fact that the shows are of such high caliber in the market, then we have something essential to offer to the community.”