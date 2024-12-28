Why are K’nyaw and Karenni teens at risk of opioid abuse in Minnesota? And what solutions work?

K’nyaw and Karenni teenagers appear to be at particularly high risk of substance-use disorder and arrest. The Karen Association of Minnesota tracked 75 youths, ages 13-18, who were affected by substance use in 2023 to 2024, up from 15 individuals just a few years ago. And among the 520 youths arrested in Ramsey County in 2023, at least 34 were K’nyaw — the highest youth arrest rate of any ethnic group. That trend has continued into 2024, according to arrest data from Ramsey County.