Why a historic building in Itasca State Park sat rotting for decades

Seven-year-old twin sisters Finley and Ollis Thimmesch-Gill posed in front of a historic building at Itasca State Park for a photo — holding their noses.
“They thought it was stinky and also weird that you would let trees grow on the roof,” said their dad, Zane Thimmesch-Gill, of Minneapolis, on a family trip to Itasca this summer.
The twins were curious about the building known as Nicollet Court, as are many of the 500,000 annual visitors passing by on the southern tip of Lake Itasca, next to Douglas Lodge.
Earlier this year, the century-old building was delisted from the National Register of Historic Places. It has sat vacant and rotting ever since it shuttered in 2000. Now the plan is to raze everything but the building’s original chimney in 2027 and replace it with a pavilion, officials say.
Some parkgoers mourn losing a piece of history they felt should have been saved. But officials said it’s not the true artifact it once was and the new pavilion will fill a need and honor the park’s history. Funding and timing affected maintenance decisions over the years.
Phil Leversedge, deputy director of the DNR’s parks and trails division, said the building “lived its useful life, and it had been altered so many times that it no longer represented the original architecture.”
Without a structure, there would be “a hole in the visual landscape … so we didn’t want to rush into just taking the building down.”
Kicking the Court down the road
Built in 1922, Nicollet Court was the first dormitory at Minnesota’s first state park.