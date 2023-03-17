Scores of highways across southwestern and south-central Minnesota remain closed Friday morning as snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions have made it too dangerous to drive.

Visibility was a tenth of a mile or less along Interstate 90, which remained closed from Fairmont west to the South Dakota border. More than 30 other highways in an area south and west of a line from Granite Falls to Redwood Falls to New Ulm also were still closed as of 7 a.m. Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

"Plows are out in full force clearing roads as quickly as possible, but cleanup is going to take some time," the agency said. "Stranded vehicles, snow and ice are making it difficult."

In Monticello, where there is not a travel advisory, a jackknifed semi had all lanes of westbound Interstate 94 blocked at milepost 187, which is west of Hwy. 25, the MnDOT said at 7 a.m.

The incident cleared at 7:30 a.m., but slick conditions remained.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect due to the blowing snow and winds gusting as high as 40 mph, the National Weather Service said.

"Gusty northwest winds will continue through Friday, which will result in continued issues with blowing and drifting snow in western Minnesota," the Weather Service said.

Treacherous conditions resulting from rain that turned to snow Thursday led to 125 crashes statewide between 4:30 and 9:30 p.m., the State Patrol said. One person died in a crash on Hwy. 10 in Ramsey, the patrol said.

More than 100 vehicles spun out on slick roads and troopers responded to 25 jackknifed semis, the patrol said.

Some of the most snow fell in Stearns County, where 5 inches was reported, the Weather Service said.

Flurries are possible Friday across central Minnesota north of the I-94 corridor by afternoon and evening, the Weather Service said.

"Most snow showers will be brief, but they could reduce visibility and drop light accumulations," the weather service added.

A bone-chilling cold weekend by March standards is on tap for the weekend, but more spring-like conditions are expected by midweek. Highs Friday in the metro area will be in the teens with windchill readings in the single digits below zero.

By Sunday, highs will moderate into the low 30s with 40s expected Monday through Thursday, the Weather Service said.