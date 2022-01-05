Introduction: Host Michael Rand queries listeners/readers on this topic: If they were the Wilf family and had to/could only pick one of these three — Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman or Kirk Cousins — to keep in 2022, which would they pick? Rand reveals the surprising results and also takes a spin through the NFL MVP voter who won't pick "jerk" Aaron Rodgers.

8:00: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand for an update on that team after a tumultuous last month. Is there a reason to be optimistic even after several December losses and a COVID-wrecked last two weeks? Rand says there is, and Hine agrees.

28:00: The Gophers men's basketball team ran into a size problem Tuesday that could be a recurring theme in Big Ten play, while the Gophers football team and Wild added key players on Tuesday.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

