Where to find State Fair food favorites after Labor Day
Many vendors once offered an only-at-the-fair experience. That is changing.
On a stick, in a basket, or on a plate, the food at the Minnesota State Fair is so memorable that many crave it all year.
Some of the Great Minnesota Get-Together’s biggest sellers are only available on the fairgrounds during those 12 glorious days, however. Kevin Hawkins of New Hope has never understood why, especially since some vendors pull in more than $1 million in fair sales.
“I think about all the people who go to the fair to enjoy these delicacies,” Hawkins said. “It’s incomprehensible that the foods that draw large crowds to the fair suddenly become unavailable when the fair is over.”
Hawkins asked Curious Minnesota, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s reader-generated reporting project, to find out why many local vendors don’t sell fair favorites year-round. We reached out to several popular stands, and received different answers. Some want to preserve the novelty. Some sell foods that are seasonal by nature — they just wouldn’t taste right in the middle of winter.
But it turns out that a growing number of others have actually expanded sales past Labor Day, popping up outside the fairgrounds in food trucks or supermarket freezers.
Tim “Giggles” Weiss, the president and owner of Giggles’ Campfire Grill, is known for his walleye fries and cakes, only available during the fair. Weiss sees them as novelty items, he said. “I like to keep it unique to the fair,” Weiss said. “I’ve been in the brick-and-mortar business, restaurant business, and I just have chosen not to sell them.”
The Minnesota Farmers Union — which got rave reviews for the rhubarb crumble at its fair stand — does have a year-round spot in Minneapolis, called the Farmers Kitchen and Bar. The dishes that draw crowds of fairgoers don’t always land on their regular menu, however.
Gary Wertish, the president of the union, said they take fair sales numbers and ingredients’ seasonality into account when coming up with menus for the brick-and-mortar spot. Not all dishes can be successfully executed year-round.
Many vendors have figured out how to maintain a year-round presence, however. Supermarket freezers are stocked with Nordic Waffles and cookie dough from Sweet Martha’s. Other vendors park their food trucks at area breweries and festivals.
Enough vendors make fleeting appearances that fans track fair food online.
Last December, when a Minneapolis resident asked in a Reddit post for help satisfying cravings in the middle of winter, fellow fair foodies pointed them to a popular resource: The Fair Food Finder Facebook Group, which is more than 175,000 members strong.
Pickle Dog, selling pickles on a stick, covered in cream cheese and wrapped with pastrami, can be found at a few other events besides the fair, like music festivals. Going even bigger feels like too difficult an undertaking, said owner Gary Benson.
“I don’t know where else I’d sell them,” Benson said. “I wish ... you know, some big food celebrity would call me and say, we want to put you on, selling your product.”
