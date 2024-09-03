Tim “Giggles” Weiss, the president and owner of Giggles’ Campfire Grill, is known for his walleye fries and cakes, only available during the fair. Weiss sees them as novelty items, he said. “I like to keep it unique to the fair,” Weiss said. “I’ve been in the brick-and-mortar business, restaurant business, and I just have chosen not to sell them.”