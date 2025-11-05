News & Politics

When will we know who will be mayor of Minneapolis?

Previous vote reallocation rounds offer clues as to how long it will take before a winner is declared.

By C.J. Sinner

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2025 at 11:00AM
Minneapolis voters wait in line to check in and then fill out their ballots at Machine Shop on Election Day. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The City of Minneapolis will begin working its way through rounds of vote reallocation at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. That means that votes for the candidates who were knocked out of the first round are moved to the voter’s second choice candidate.

The process can take hours or days depending on how many rounds it takes for one candidate to cross the 50 percent threshold.

In 2021, when Frey faced off against Kate Knuth and Sheila Nehzad, the reallocation process took just a few hours for a single round and Frey was named the winner before noon on Wednesday. In 2017, when the election went through five rounds, Frey wasn’t declared the winner until midday Thursday.

Frey ended Tuesday night in a strong position, with 42 percent of the vote and a 10-point lead over his next opponent, Sen. Omar Fateh. Dwayne Davis was at 14 percent and Jazz Hampton at 10 percent. The remaining votes were split among at least a dozen other candidates who are expected to be eliminated from subsequent rounds.

The Star Tribune will be tracking the count all day on our results page and posting updates in the live blog.

