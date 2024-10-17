When does daylight saving time end? It’s coming soon.

It’s that time of year again when Americans around the country (with the exceptions of Arizona and Hawaii) get an extra hour of sleep when they set their clocks back to standard time. At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, the clocks will “fall back” to 1 a.m. Yes, you gain that hour, but for many, the downside is that it’s already starting to get dark by the time you leave work.