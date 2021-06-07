It's a special week at Daily Delivery as host Michael Rand takes a look back at five high-profile sporting events that took place in the Twin Cities within a one-year span 30 years ago.

On today's episode, former Star Tribune editor Tim McGuire joins Rand for a look back at the Super Bowl hosted at the Metrodome in 1992, won37-24 by Washington over Buffalo. Hosting the game and the run of Minnesota sports was memorable, but the story of the time might have been protests over the team's nickname that Washington only dropped last year.

