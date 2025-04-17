What’s going on with the DNR’s long-anticipated outdoor activity licensing app?

Minnesota anglers who want to fish anytime soon are still going to need paper licenses despite last year’s assurance by the Department of Natural Resources that it would digitize outdoors licenses and registrations well before opening day.
The agency has been working on the $3.5 million project since 2021 and last year hired a former head of the DNR’s Fish and Wildlife Division to solve potential problems and provide leadership for the system’s final development. Still, the DNR and its partners on the project, Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) and PayIt Outdoors, a private vendor, failed to deliver the project by its March 4 deadline.
The two agencies have not announced a new timeline other than to say it’ll launch before 2026.
Digitizing millions of permissions a year for hunting, skiing, horseback riding, snowmobiling and other pursuits, will allow people to display licenses on their phones, even when out of cell phone range. The new system also is designed to provide faster titling of boats and recreational vehicles. People could buy licenses from home, register their harvest, sign up for safety training, fill out small game harvest surveys and keep track of their own hunting lottery applications.
If a family needs fishing licenses en route to a lake, for example, they could buy the permits on the go with the system’s mobile app.
MNIT last year identified DNR licensing as one of the state’s top five information technology projects.
According to the DNR, the system will immediately need to handle 2.3 million licenses and more than 500,000 boat and vehicle registrations a year. Together, those licenses and registrations generate more than $100 million a year for the agency.
A year ago, the DNR announced that the project was in the home stretch. The system was being tweaked, a manager said back then, and would soon be demonstrated to licensing partners and promoted to the public.