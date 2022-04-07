TWINS SEASON OPENER
Seattle Mariners at Twins
3:10 p.m. Friday, Target Field
Starting pitchers: Mariners' Robbie Ray, who won the Cy Young Award last season in Toronto, and Twins rookie Joe Ryan.
National anthem: Shiloh Temple International Ministries Choir
First pitch: Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, both joining the Baseball Hall of Fame this year
Gates open: 1 p.m.
TV, radio: BSN, 830-AM
Tickets: twinsbaseball.com
Twins
Scoggins: Buxton at 'peace' on Opening Day, now hopeful for good health
After signing a new seven-year contract in the offseason, Twins center fielder Byron Buxton is ready to do some damage.
Twins
Polanco is Twins' under-the-radar star: 'We probably don't talk about him enough'
Second baseman Jorge Polanco had an outstanding 2021 season and looks to benefit in 2022 from playing alongside Carlos Correa.
Sports
Masters notebook: Matsuyama, as host, merited high praise
Hideki Matsuyama is a Masters champion and apparently a master host.
Business
Lawsuit: Boy's brain damaged by errant Angel Stadium throw
A 6-year-old boy suffered a fractured skull and brain damage when he was accidentally hit by a baseball thrown by a Los Angeles Angels player who was warming up before a game at the team's home stadium in 2019, according to a lawsuit announced Thursday that blames the injury on the team's negligence.
Sports
Braves' Acuña describes feelings for Freeman as 'nothing'
Don't count Ronald Acuña Jr. among the Atlanta players who will be missing Freddie Freeman as the Braves open their season.