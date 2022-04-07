TWINS SEASON OPENER

Seattle Mariners at Twins

3:10 p.m. Friday, Target Field

Starting pitchers: Mariners' Robbie Ray, who won the Cy Young Award last season in Toronto, and Twins rookie Joe Ryan.

National anthem: Shiloh Temple International Ministries Choir

First pitch: Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, both joining the Baseball Hall of Fame this year

Gates open: 1 p.m.

TV, radio: BSN, 830-AM

Tickets: twinsbaseball.com