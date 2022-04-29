Introduction: The Vikings moved back 20 spots in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, adding additional picks in the process. But was it really worth it to drop from No. 12 to No. 32, where they selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine? Time will tell, but at first blush it seems like the Vikings didn't get enough value. Fans largely felt the same way, though you'll hear enthusiasm from GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

12:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins host Michael Rand to help set up the critical Game 6 of the playoffs Friday at Target Center. Can Minnesota fend off elimination and send the series back to Memphis for a deciding Game 7? If they are going to do it, they will need to rebound and execute better.

25:00: The Wild moved closer to gaining home ice in the first round of the playoffs with a 3-2 overtime win over Calgary. All Minnesota needs tonight is one point — or a regulation St. Louis loss — to clinch that edge. And the Twins won their seventh straight game, something that would be a major headline if not for other major stories

