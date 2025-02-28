These are the years “Spell Freedom” covers. The 1954 ruling ostensibly did away with the “separate but equal” doctrine, under which Jim Crow laws had been allowed to flourish since the late 1800s, but the Supreme Court called only for a “prompt and reasonable start to full compliance,” providing no timeline for achieving desegregation and certainly no enforcement. It was up to Black citizens to make it happen but how, in the face of such monumental opposition?