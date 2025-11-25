What Twin Cities travelers should know ahead of Thanksgiving snowstorm

The first significant snow of the coming winter in the Twin Cities is forecast to land right in time for a spike in holiday air travel.
As Minnesotans prepared to fly in or out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) during the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush, employees were ready to unleash heavy equipment to clear the runways, as an upgraded weather advisory threatened several inches of snow.
As of Tuesday afternoon, up to 6 inches of snow and strong wind gusts were possible in Twin Cities. Even heavier snowfall, between 8 and 12 inches, was predicted near Duluth.
Travel experts advised anyone flying during the peak times to take precautionary steps to make it to their destinations.
“Give yourself extra time. That’s really the most important thing you can do,” said Henry Harteveldt, of Atmosphere Research Group.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported in its air traffic control notifications no significant operational issues at MSP Tuesday, though pilots were navigating through low visibility as a dense fog hung over the metro and rainfall began in the afternoon. About a quarter of arrivals and half of departures were delayed, and no flights were canceled, according to data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.
MSP instituted its winter weather protocols to prepare for the season’s first substantial snow. Much of the snowfall was forecast late Tuesday and in the early hours Wednesday, when the airport has fewer scheduled flights.
A callout to Metropolitan Airports Commission employees and contractors went out Tuesday afternoon that meant crews would be working through the winter storm and the period after to ensure a safe environment for departures and arrivals, said Jeff Lea, a spokesman for the MAC.