Winter storm poised to drop up to 6 inches of snow, wind gusts in Twin Cities, more to the north

A winter storm warning is in effect from late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, and travel is not advised.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2025 at 12:16PM
Another snow storm came down on the Twin Cities causing another slow down and snow removal on Hwy. 13 near Lillydale, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in St. Paul, MN.
Shovels and snowblowers will likely be necessary as a storm is predicted to drop several inches of snow across most of Minnesota. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A powerful snowstorm is expected to hit Minnesota Tuesday, bringing up to 6 inches of snow and strong winds to the Twin Cities and heftier amounts to the north.

A winter storm warning, in effect from Tuesday afternoon and evening through Wednesday morning, stretches from southwest Minnesota through the Twin Cities and central Minnesota, and north to Duluth and the Canadian border. Cities included in the warning are Marshall, Willmar, Morris, Fergus Falls, St. Cloud, Brainerd, and International Falls.

Precipitation will start out as rain but quickly switch over to snow. Once that happens, snow could fall at an inch an hour, the National Weather Service said. By the time the storm departs, the Twin Cities and places such as Mankato and Willmar could have 4 to 6 inches of snow on the ground. More than 6 inches is predicted in an area from Alexandria to Brainerd and from Hinckley to Silver Bay.

Totals could reach a foot in Duluth and along the southern shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.

“Persons should delay all travel if possible,” the Weather Service said. “If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

That’s because winds gusting to as high as 45 mph will accompany the snow. In greater Minnesota, “blizzard conditions are possible at times,” the Weather Service said.

In the metro, “travel could be very difficult,” the Weather Service said. “The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

The potent storm originally forecast to stay further north has dropped south, expanding the area to be impacted. Between an inch and 4 inches could fall along the I-90 corridor across southwest and southern Minnesota.

Behind the storm, temperatures will tumble from the mild 40s and 50s into the 20s by Wednesday morning and remain there for the rest of the week. Lows in the metro will sink into the teens Wednesday through Sunday.

Another snowmaker could hit the area Friday night into Saturday with a 20% chance of even more snow Sunday, the Weather Service said.

“Consider having a supply kit in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the Weather Service advised.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

