Winter storm poised to drop up to 6 inches of snow, wind gusts in Twin Cities, more to the north

A powerful snowstorm is expected to hit Minnesota Tuesday, bringing up to 6 inches of snow and strong winds to the Twin Cities and heftier amounts to the north.
A winter storm warning, in effect from Tuesday afternoon and evening through Wednesday morning, stretches from southwest Minnesota through the Twin Cities and central Minnesota, and north to Duluth and the Canadian border. Cities included in the warning are Marshall, Willmar, Morris, Fergus Falls, St. Cloud, Brainerd, and International Falls.
Precipitation will start out as rain but quickly switch over to snow. Once that happens, snow could fall at an inch an hour, the National Weather Service said. By the time the storm departs, the Twin Cities and places such as Mankato and Willmar could have 4 to 6 inches of snow on the ground. More than 6 inches is predicted in an area from Alexandria to Brainerd and from Hinckley to Silver Bay.
Totals could reach a foot in Duluth and along the southern shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.
“Persons should delay all travel if possible,” the Weather Service said. “If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.
That’s because winds gusting to as high as 45 mph will accompany the snow. In greater Minnesota, “blizzard conditions are possible at times,” the Weather Service said.
In the metro, “travel could be very difficult,” the Weather Service said. “The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”
The potent storm originally forecast to stay further north has dropped south, expanding the area to be impacted. Between an inch and 4 inches could fall along the I-90 corridor across southwest and southern Minnesota.