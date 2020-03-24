There are a lot of replays filling the hours on TV and the web. here are a couple of highlights for viewing today:

Cubs vs. Cleveland, 2016 World Series, MLB Network, noon-6 p.m.

MLB Network is broadcasting Games 5, 6 and 7 of the 2016 World Series between the Cubs and Cleveland. You know, the curse-breaker. If you're a night person, the games will be shown again starting at 9:30 p.m.

Wolves vs. Miami, FSN, 7 p.m.

Remember a month ago when the Timberwolves had acquired a bunch of new players, including D’Angelo Russell, and that was a big deal? Simpler times, those were. If you would like to relive them, you will have a chance at 7 p.m. Tuesday when Fox Sports North replays the Wolves’ Feb. 26 victory over Jimmy Butler and the Heat in Miami. The Wolves were 17-40 when the NBA season went on hiatus, so savor it.

