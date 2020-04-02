what to watch espn, 7 p.m.

This sort of bold statement is subjective, to be sure, but I stand by it: The Rose Bowl played on Jan. 4, 2006 between Texas and USC — which served as the BCS National Championship Game — is the best college football game I have ever seen. It had everything from controversy to star power to drama. If for some reason you've never seen it, I won't spoil it.