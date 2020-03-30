What to watch

Various women's soccer heroes have emerged in the United States since 2004, as World Cup and Olympic success has piled up. They were all preceded by Mia Hamm, a forward who propelled the U.S. team from 1987 until her retirement in 2004. ESPN2 will rebroadcast her final game at 7 p.m. Monday, a friendly against Mexico played Dec. 8, 2004, in Carson, Calif. It was the finale of a "Fan Celebration Tour" that also heralded the retirements of standouts Julie Foudy and Joy Fawcett, each of whom played 17 years for the United States with Hamm.