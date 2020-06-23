WHAT IT CONTAINS

A 60-game schedule; it’s believed teams will play at their home ballpark and games will be limited to within a region of the country, meaning the Twins would only play AL and NL Central teams.

Prorated pay; players will be earning 37% (60/162) of their regular 2020 salaries, as was agreed to in March.

WHAT IT DOESN’T CONTAIN

Expanded playoffs, which MLB wants to generate more revenue.

Universal designated hitter; pitchers would still hit in NL ballparks.

A runner starting on second to begin extra innings.