Introduction: Host Michael Rand noticed a lot of angst over Jaden McDaniels not being named to an All-NBA defensive team on Tuesday. Rand's thought: McDaniels is good, but his time will come. The bigger takeaway from the defensive voting is that Wolves center Rudy Gobert — a first-team defensive player the last six years and a Defensive Player of the Year three timesVoting for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year showed — didn't get a single vote to be on this year's team. It underscores that he was far from being the player the Wolves thought they were getting in last summer's blockbuster trade.

8:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand for a three-part conversation: How long will it take Emanuel Reynoso to be back on the field for Minnesota United? Is it a good thing that Byron Buxton seems to be the long-term DH for the Twins? And how much longer will Dalvin Cook be on the Vikings?

28:00: The Twins' offense is still stuck, but the Loons broke out on Tuesday.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports