That decision may depend on the size of what Claire Dederer calls the “stain” on an artist whose work is marred by their behavior. In her “Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma,” Dederer writes about enjoying Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown” but also finding herself “awed by his monstrousness. It was monumental, like the Grand Canyon, huge and void-like and slightly incomprehensible.” The “stain,” she argued, was too large to overlook the behavior of Polanski (who fled the U.S. after pleading guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor), Woody Allen (accused of abuse by daughter Dylan, which he denies) and others.