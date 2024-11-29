Agriculture

Western Minnesota ag co-op OKs $225M deal to merge with CHS

CHS, a Fortune 500 company, upped its bid after a competing offer from North Dakota-based Arthur Cos.

By Catherine Roberts and

Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 29, 2024 at 1:42PM
CHS runs a grain operation in Savage. A provision in the new tax law favors cooperatives such as CHS over private firms. (AARON LAVINSKY/Star Tribune file photo)
West Central Ag Services' members voted to merge with CHS in a $225 million deal. Shown is CHS' grain operation in Savage. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

West Central Ag Services members this week voted to merge with CHS in a $225 million deal.

The Ulen, Minn.-based ag cooperative leadership had backed the deal, sweetened after North Dakota-based Arthur Cos. made a competing offer.

“The West Central Ag Services board is pleased that our members agreed that CHS is the best fit for our cooperative. Joining CHS connects our farmer-members in northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota to the global marketplace efficiently,” Duane Brendemuhl, chair of the cooperative’s board, said in a statement. “By becoming part of the CHS supply chain, we’re providing strength and long-term value for owners and the cooperative system.”

Arthur had offered $250 million, but West Central’s leadership said it would not offer as much long-term value to its members.

CHS initially announced a $200 million deal to acquire West Central Ag Services in May. It increased the offer after Arthur made a case for its offer earlier this month.

After meeting with both CHS and Arthur management, West Central’s board concluded a merger with CHS, while less money upfront, was a “superior proposal” for the long-term interests of farmer-members.

West Central operates primarily in the Red River Valley. The cooperative had $767 million in revenue last year and turned a $41 million profit.

CHS, based in Inver Grove Heights, is the largest agricultural cooperative and a Fortune 500 company with $1.1 billion in net income for the fiscal year that ended Aug. 31, down from $1.9 billion the year before. Annual revenue was $39.3 billion.

The West Central merger is expected to close in the coming weeks, a news release said.

“Together, we will directly connect more producers to the global ag supply chain, providing broad market access for all our farmer-owners,” Rick Dusek, CHS executive vice president of ag retail, distribution and transportation, said in a statement.

West Central will join CHS as an ag retail business unit called CHS West Central and stay based in Ulen.

Related Coverage

Agriculture

CHS raises offer for Minnesota ag firm to $225M ahead of member vote

Agriculture

CHS facing competition for its $200M offer to buy West Central cooperative

MN Fortune 500

CHS returning $600 million to cooperative owners

Arthur CEO James Burgum said the company’s goal was for growers to have as much information as possible before the CHS merger vote, including its proposal.

“We achieved this goal, and we’re grateful that our efforts also created significant value for patrons through the power of competition,” said Burgum, the nephew of outgoing North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. ”The Arthur Companies hopes we’ve raised awareness on the full range of options available to maximize growers’ bottom line when cooperatives are considering their future.”

about the writers

about the writers

Catherine Roberts

Senior business editor

As senior business editor, Catherine Roberts oversees business special projects as well as the accountability, retail, public company, workplace and energy beats.

See More

Brooks Johnson

Food and Manufacturing Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, 3M and manufacturing trends.

See More

More from Agriculture

See More

Agriculture

Western Minnesota ag co-op OKs $225M deal to merge with CHS

CHS runs a grain operation in Savage. A provision in the new tax law favors cooperatives such as CHS over private firms. (AARON LAVINSKY/Star Tribune file photo)

CHS, a Fortune 500 company, upped its bid after a competing offer from North Dakota-based Arthur Cos.

Agriculture

North Minneapolis tattoo artist tries to be what remains rare in Minnesota: a Black farmer

card image

News & Politics

Charismatic turkey fails to win pardon from Gov. Walz

card image