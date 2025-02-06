We’re more capable than we imagine of the beautiful work of inclusion

The Minneapolis Public Schools began measuring disparities between white students and students of color when my children were in school (2003). We began to understand that socioeconomic factors and access to early learning opportunities strongly impacted cognitive development. At the time, I met groundbreaking educator Katie Sample and invited her to speak at Marcy Open School. Katie taught us this: If a group of people are constantly given the message through various means of communication (spoken and unspoken) that they are capable of success, and if they are encouraged by all parties in their world (i.e., parents, school and friends), using culturally competent methods to bring about their success, they will achieve. Katie, one of my greatest teachers, knew that if children who were struggling made academic gains, it helped all the children around them.