Diners may soon see varied menu prices for french fries and Frostys in the Wendy's drive-thru at lunchtime. The restaurant chain will soon test out dynamic pricing with customers.

The pricing tactic, popularized by ride-share apps and ticket marketplaces, shifts prices based on demand. During peak times like lunch or dinner, drive-thru prices could rise beginning in 2025.

The fast-food company will invest $20 million into AI-powered digital menu boards, Wendy's President and CEO Kirk Tanner said in an earnings call earlier this month.

"We expect our digital menu boards will drive immediate benefits to order accuracy, improve crew experience and sales growth from upselling and consistent merchandising execution," Tanner said.

There are 54 Wendy's locations in Minnesota. The chain's largest presence is in the Twin Cities with five stores in Minneapolis and four locations in St. Paul.