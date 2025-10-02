Wells Fargo moves to repossess much of Minnesota boat rental firm’s fleet

An arm of financial giant Wells Fargo has moved to seize 269 watercraft owned by a Minnesota boat rental company after an alleged $4.5 million loan default.
Wells Fargo Commercial Distribution Finance last week sued Your Boat Club for breach of contract, asking for a state court order to repossess the majority of the company’s fleet.
The 269 boats are mostly at marinas in Minnesota — including 34 vessels in Wayzata, 24 in Nisswa and 20 each in Prior Lake and White Bear Lake.
At least 2,000 consumers have long-term boat rental agreements with Your Boat Club.
Wells Fargo claims the Minneapolis-based company owes it $4.5 million after defaulting on a loan this summer. The boats are collateral for the credit.
Luke Kujawa, Your Boat Club’s co-founder, declined to comment on the lawsuit’s specifics but said he was surprised by it and the company is trying to sort out the matter.
“We are confident we will have a resolution shortly,” he said.
Your Boat Club has a fleet of nearly 400 speedboats, pontoons and fishing boats that it rents through annual memberships or for daily or weekly excursions.