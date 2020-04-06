Some small business owners are expressing alarm now that one of the country’s largest lenders has announced it is cutting off applications to the $349 billion Payroll Protection Program because it has already reached its limit.

Since the program launched Friday, Wells Fargo & Co. has already received applications totaling $10 billion, which “will fill the company’s capacity to lend under the program,” the company announced Sunday.

“We are committed to helping our customers during these unprecedented and challenging times, but are restricted in our ability to serve as many customers as we would like under the PPP,” Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said in a written statement. “While all businesses have been impacted by this crisis, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees and nonprofits often have fewer resources. Therefore, we are focusing our efforts under the Paycheck Protection Program on these groups.”

Funds in the program are expected to go fast, but Wells Fargo’s announcement sent a shock wave through the small business community. Many owners have been struggling to find a banker willing to take their applications, in part because some large lending institutions have restricted access to the program to existing customers.

“That puts small business owners at a big disadvantage,” said Mandy Wroolie, owner of Minisota Play Cafe in Champlin.

Wroolie tried to apply for the program Friday, but her credit union told her it was no longer making loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is administering the program. She is now trying to find a new lender. She hopes to borrow about $8,000 to keep her business going.

“It is really frustrating,” Wroolie said. “I heard that if you weren’t in line by 9 a.m. Friday, you’re out of luck. I’m concerned that there isn’t going to be any money left.”

This is a developing story. If you own a small business and are experiencing problems finding a bank to take your application, contact Star Tribune reporter Jeffrey Meitrodt at (612) 673-4132.