Some downtown Twin Cities offices seek Well certification to attract, retain workers

The first thing a visitor might notice in the Maslon LLP law offices is the floor.
It’s made of real wood, locally sourced white oak, and a marked contrast to the nondescript carpet or vinyl covering most office floors.
Other unique aspects of Maslon’s workspace — located on the 29th through 31st floors of Capella Tower in downtown Minneapolis ― include the abundance of live plants; dimmable LED fixtures that cast softer, warmer light than common overhead fluorescents; and the daylight pouring through large windows and translucent glass panels on office doors.
“People underestimate how rewarding it is to work in natural light,” said Jonathan Septer, a partner at the firm who chairs its Real Estate Group.
For these and numerous other interior design features, Maslon’s offices in April received Well certification from the New York-based International Well Building Institute.
The institute, which launched its certification program in 2014, scores workplaces based on characteristics thought to optimize employee health, well-being, job satisfaction and performance.
Scores cover not just the obvious health indicators like clean air and filtered water but eight additional categories in what the institute calls its “10 pillars”: nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind and community.
Maslon has a snack machine that dispenses healthy items like salad, boiled eggs and cheese sticks alongside racks of the usual Doritos, M&Ms and the like. Kombucha is available on tap.