What are Minnesota’s weirdest laws?

This and other legal legends (including one about it being illegal to tease skunks in Minnesota — a bad, if not banned, idea) likely emerged when people misinterpreted actual laws. For example, there is a statute from 1913 governing the sale of a kind of fabric called “cotton duck” that some think might be at the root of the bird border-crossing ban myth. And while teasing isn’t mentioned in the statute, a state law does ban the buying and selling of live skunks.