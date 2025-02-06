New York-based Weber Shandwick is closing its Minneapolis office amid a parent company merger, marking the end of an era for the downtown public relations powerhouse.
Weber Shandwick to close Minneapolis office, storied part of Twin Cities marketing history
The local public relations powerhouse, which is disappearing amid a parent company merger between Omnicom and Interpublic, dates to David L. Mona & Associates in 1981.
The closure appears to be a casualty of the in-progress merger between two marketing and communications giants: Weber Shandwick’s owner, Interpublic, and Omnicom. The deal is on track to generate $750 million in cost savings, Omnicom CEO John Wren said during the company’s fourth quarter earnings call Tuesday.
“Importantly, these cost savings will not impact employees dedicated to servicing our clients and generating revenues,” he said. “Instead, they will arise from streamlining the holding company, middle office and regional positions, as well as from eliminating duplicative overhead, back office and third-party expenses across our larger combined global footprint.”
About 85% of revenue post-merger will come from the company’s top-10 markets, Wren said. In March, shareholders should vote to approve the deal, first announced in December.
Weber Shandwick’s Minneapolis office had 40 employees as of Aug. 15, making it the Twin Cities’ sixth-largest strategic communications firm, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Company officials were not immediately reachable for comment on the timeline of the closure or what it means for employees and clients.
The branch traces its roots to 1981, when Dave Mona launched public relations firm David L. Mona & Associates with Toro — his former employer — as a lead client. Shandwick International acquired the company in 1988, after a merger two years prior with another local firm formed Mona Meyer McGrath and Gavin.
“We were totally independent up until then, and then we had to become part of a larger organization, but it worked very well,” Mona, a former Minneapolis Tribune reporter, said Thursday. “It gave us the opportunity to walk into a room and truly say that we did have global outreach.”
Shandwick’s 2001 merger with Weber Group formed Weber Shandwick, which consolidated its Twin Cities presence in Bloomington in 1991. Its then-200 employees returned to downtown Minneapolis in 2014, setting up shop in the in the 510 Marquette building.
According to its website, Weber Shandwick today has offices in 59 cities worldwide.
Though the Minneapolis office will no longer exist, its alumni continue to define the Twin Cities public relations community, Mona said.
“From a personal standpoint, it’s very sad to have no presence in the market, to have disappeared after creating a leadership position,” he said. “Our legacy will be all the good people that we had along the way.”
The local public relations powerhouse, which is disappearing amid a parent company merger between Omnicom and Interpublic, dates to David L. Mona & Associates in 1981.