After more than two months without a seated customer, some Twin Cities restaurants are opening patios today for on-premise dining.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered dining rooms to close beginning March 17 to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Minnesota. He later gave them a June 1 reopening date — with the caveat that all dining must take place outdoors, with no more than 50 guests at a time, on a reservation-only basis.

Many restaurants chose not to reopen just yet, whether due to the ongoing pandemic, a lack of outdoor seating, or the economic hardship of opening to serve only a fraction of their usual capacity.

Then, with a week of unrest following the death of George Floyd, which saw several Twin Cities restaurants vandalized or damaged, more restaurants decided to put off their scheduled patio openings.

But others — especially those in the suburbs — are taking a chance on patio dining today. (Because things are changing so quickly, and because reservations are required, call ahead to make sure your favorite restaurant is open.)

Amore Uptown will welcome guests to its scenic rooftop for Italian dinners beginning at 3 p.m. Being located close to the epicenter of violence and looting has not deterred owner Basir Tareen from opening.

“It’s obviously been a very difficult week for the entire city and our uptown neighborhood,” Tareen said. “While there is a lot of healing that needs to happen we hope that Amore Uptown and other businesses who are able to open this week can start to give people a little hope that better days are ahead.”

In St. Paul, Afro Deli opened its patio on the pedestrian-only West 7th Pl. Even with social distancing restrictions, there’s enough room to seat 30 to 40 people, said owner Abdirahman Kahin.

Opening today was important to Kahin, despite the devastation of businesses from riots and arson over the last week.

“We want to be a solution for the unrest,” Kahin said. “We are sympathizing with George Floyd and his family and we also support people who are demanding justice. We want to make sure life goes on, despite the atmosphere.”

Over the weekend, Afro Deli prepared 1,200 meals to distribute to citizens cleaning up Lake Street, and partnered with Meals on Wheels and Frontline Foods throughout the pandemic to get meals to seniors and children.

Opening the patio gives back to the community in another way, Kahin said.

“Some people feel better when they see businesses that are open,” he said. “We want to show hope.”

Utepils Brewing will open its beer garden in north Minneapolis at 3 p.m. today. A bagpiper will welcome guests into the space along Bassett Creek.

“It’s just part of giving people a little oasis of calm,” said owner Dan Justesen. “And we need to keep business alive.”

Besides, it’s a dream day for being outdoors in Minnesota: sunny and in the 80s.

“It’s going to be fairly strong all day, we’re thinking,” said Randy Stanley, who owns 6Smith in Wayzata. The restaurant’s picturesque patio on Lake Minnetonka opened at 11 a.m.

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand” for a dockside meal and drink, he said.

His other restaurant, Baldamar, located outside Rosedale Mall, closed over the weekend at the direction of mall officials. Baldamar will reopen its patio today for lunch. Dinner, however, is still up in the air, depending on whether curfews are extended.

“We’ll go till curfew,” he said.

For other restaurant operators, it was a last-minute decision not to open today as planned. Finnegans Brewery was prepared to open its taproom, until a Sunday night decision to postpone. “In light of what is happening in our city, now is not the right time to reopen,” said an announcement on social media.

Three of Craft & Crew Hospitality’s four restaurants are opening their patios today — Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room in Minneapolis, Pub 819 in Hopkins and the Block in St. Louis Park. But their Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar in south Minneapolis is delaying.

The online reservation system Open Table was still taking bookings midmorning for the News Room on Nicollet Mall. General manager Brad Schwichtenberg had to call customers to let them know those reservations were canceled.

The restaurant, like others on the Mall, is still boarded up and it will take almost 48 hours to take the boards down and prepare the restaurant for customers, Schwichtenberg said. They’re hoping to open by Thursday.

Tables were set up at 6 a.m. on the patio outside French Meadow Bakery & Cafe on Lyndale Av. S. in Minneapolis for the long-awaited opening of its patio.

But French Meadow founder Lynn Gordon changed course minutes before the first seating, suspending service to those tables. (People can sit there with their takeout). The cafe’s hand-carved wooden front doors were damaged over the weekend in a break-in.

“Now they are boarded up and French Meadow — as does our entire neighborhood — looks like a war zone,” Gordon said. “We are very sad, and our breath has been taken away. We are mourning with George Floyd’s family and the world.”

