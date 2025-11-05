Eat & Drink

We picked the Holiday Cookie Contest winners and you can taste them for free

Celebrate this year’s batch of winning cookies Dec. 4 at our Cookie Wonderland event, where you can sample them before you bake them.

By Nicole Hvidsten

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2025 at 4:00PM
Raspberry Ribbon Cookies from Patricia Britt were one of the finalists in the 2024 Holiday Cookie Contest. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After sorting through more than 150 entries and testing (and tasting) 24 of them, our work is nearly done: The winners of the 23rd annual Minnesota Star Tribune Holiday Cookie Contest have been selected, and they’re delicious.

You can taste them yourselves at our special Cookie Wonderland event on Dec. 4 at Southdale Center. You’ll be able to sample this year’s winning cookies, mingle with fellow bakers and ask questions of the Taste team and baking professionals. The 2025 winner and finalists will be recognized as part of the program, which starts at 11 a.m. Cookies will be available while supplies last.

But there’s more than cookies!

The program begins with a caroler performance from Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, followed by our baking panel, where you’ll hear from this year’s winner, as well as baking experts author Zoë François and Amy Carter, the retired pastry chef who leads our recipe testing.

Following the panel, walk through our expanded Cookie Wonderland experience to sample winning cookies, grab a cup of coffee, snap a wintry photo or buy one of a trio of baking cookbooks and have it signed by the authors.

Former Taste staffers Lee Svitak Dean and Rick Nelson will be there to sign copies of their “The Ultimate Minnesota Cookie Book.” Star Tribune baking columnist Sarah Kieffer also will be on hand to answer your baking challenges and to sign her newest cookbook, “Baking for the Holidays,” as will François, with “Zoë Bakes Cookies.”

New this year is a chance to buy a limited edition Cookie Gift Box containing all five winning cookies and an exclusive Cookie Wonderland mug ($40). Cookie sampling and the event remain free.

Register at startribune.com/cookiewonderland (it’s also where to order a prepaid cookie box). In lieu of charging for the event, we have partnered with Second Harvest Heartland to collect nonperishable food donations for families in need. In addition, cash donations can be made to the Minnesota Star Tribune Local News Fund. Donations for both will be collected on-site.

The winning cookies will be featured in the Minnesota Star Tribune Taste section and online at startribune.com/cookies on Dec. 4.

about the writer

about the writer

Nicole Hvidsten

Taste Editor

Nicole Ploumen Hvidsten is the Minnesota Star Tribune's senior Taste editor. In past journalistic lives she was a reporter, copy editor and designer — sometimes all at once — and has yet to find a cookbook she doesn't like.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

We picked the Holiday Cookie Contest winners and you can taste them for free

card image
The Minnesota Star Tribune

Celebrate this year’s batch of winning cookies Dec. 4 at our Cookie Wonderland event, where you can sample them before you bake them.

Eat & Drink

From takeout to dining in, 40-plus options for Thanksgiving dinner and dessert

card image

Recipes

The 2 keys to roasting winter root vegetables are heat and time

Turnips, carrots and potatoes on a platter before roasting alongside a pan with roasted chopped vegetables.