State records show Savage day care where boy died had nearly a dozen prior safety violations

Harvey Muklebust died five days before his first birthday, according to his obituary.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2025 at 4:34PM
Harvey Muklebust (With permission from GoFundMe)

The Savage day care where one child died after two fell ill last week had nearly a dozen prior safety violations before its license was suspended following the death, according to state records.

Harvey Gene Muklebust died on Sept. 22, just five days shy of his first birthday, according to his obituary and an online fundraising campaign begun by friends to help the family from Savage with medical and funeral expenses.

“Harvey, or Harv Monster, as his Dada and Mama called him, was pure happiness and sunshine from the moment he was born,” the fundraiser’s organizers wrote. “Most recently, Harvey learned to ‘play catch,’ wrestle with his older brother, Declan, throw balls out of his ball pit, and climb on anything and everything around him.”

State authorities have suspended the license for the facility in Savage, Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare, after Harvey’s death and emergency medical care for another child.

As of Tuesday, autopsy results from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office have yet to be released.

State Department of Human Services records show that two licensing review visits since March turned up 11 violations, all of which were subsequently corrected to the department’s satisfaction.

An inspection in March revealed seven violations: bathrooms not clean; no personal hygiene products for children; hazardous objects within children’s reach; lack of indoor space; snacks and menus failed to meet federal nutritional requirements; and diaper rash control products not properly labeled.

In June, inspectors documented four violations: hazardous objects within children’s reach; areas used by children not in good repair; carpet or rugs not in good repair or failed to meet safety requirements; staff orientation did not include all required items.

Rocking Horse Ranch is owned and operated by Lisa M. Weiss. The Minnesota Star Tribune reached out Tuesday to Weiss for comment about the facility’s license being suspended and details about the earlier inspections.

The state Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), said last week it suspended Rocking Horse Ranch’s license “based on a determination that children served by your program are at an imminent risk of harm.” The order indefinitely halted all child care operations at the facility in the 14800 block of Louisiana Avenue.

The state said it was notified of two instances when emergency medical services were needed for infants at the facility. On Sept. 19, officials were notified of a child with “significant respiratory distress.” EMS was called on Sept. 22 for another child showing similar symptoms, which proved fatal.

“Based on these findings, DCYF cannot ensure the health and safety of the children served by your program at this time,” the suspension order read.

Rocking Horse Ranch day care employs about 22 people, with an average tenure among teaching staff of about 15 years, according to the business. Staff are licensed to care for kids as young as 6 weeks and as old as 10 years.

“All members of our staff meet or exceed their job qualification requirements as set by the Minnesota Department of Human Services,” Rocking Horse Ranch’s website said.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Harvey’s death along with the Savage Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Andrew Dahmes.

Police have cautioned families with children who attended the facility to “closely monitor their children and seek immediate medical attention if they exhibit altered mental status, unusual behavioral changes, or other concerning symptoms.”

Kyeland Jackson of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

Paul Walsh

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

