State records show Savage day care where boy died had nearly a dozen prior safety violations

The Savage day care where one child died after two fell ill last week had nearly a dozen prior safety violations before its license was suspended following the death, according to state records.
Harvey Gene Muklebust died on Sept. 22, just five days shy of his first birthday, according to his obituary and an online fundraising campaign begun by friends to help the family from Savage with medical and funeral expenses.
“Harvey, or Harv Monster, as his Dada and Mama called him, was pure happiness and sunshine from the moment he was born,” the fundraiser’s organizers wrote. “Most recently, Harvey learned to ‘play catch,’ wrestle with his older brother, Declan, throw balls out of his ball pit, and climb on anything and everything around him.”
State authorities have suspended the license for the facility in Savage, Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare, after Harvey’s death and emergency medical care for another child.
As of Tuesday, autopsy results from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office have yet to be released.
State Department of Human Services records show that two licensing review visits since March turned up 11 violations, all of which were subsequently corrected to the department’s satisfaction.
An inspection in March revealed seven violations: bathrooms not clean; no personal hygiene products for children; hazardous objects within children’s reach; lack of indoor space; snacks and menus failed to meet federal nutritional requirements; and diaper rash control products not properly labeled.
In June, inspectors documented four violations: hazardous objects within children’s reach; areas used by children not in good repair; carpet or rugs not in good repair or failed to meet safety requirements; staff orientation did not include all required items.