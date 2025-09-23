Authorities investigate infant’s death at day care in Savage

Law enforcement warned parents to be cautious after an infant died at a child care facility.
The Savage Police Department said an infant died at Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare on Monday. It’s unclear how the child died, but officials will release more information after an autopsy by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
“As a precautionary measure, families with children who attend this childcare facility should closely monitor their children and seek immediate medical attention if they exhibit altered mental status, unusual behavioral changes, or other concerning symptoms,” a statement from the police department said.
“Our thoughts are with the family during this incredibly difficult time.”
Rocking Horse Ranch day care employs about 22 people, with an average tenure among teaching staff of about 15 years, according to the facility. Staff are licensed to care for kids as young as 6 weeks and as old as 10 years.
“All members of our staff meet or exceed their job qualification requirements as set by the Minnesota Department of Human Services,” Rocking Horse Ranch’s website says.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the child’s death with the Savage Police Department. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Andrew Dahmes of the Savage Police Department.